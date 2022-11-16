Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Gandaki Province

Nov. 16, 2022, 7:29 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions tonight

