Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Nov. 24, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

