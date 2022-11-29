Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudur Paschim

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudur Paschim

Nov. 29, 2022, 7:17 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Australian Ambassador Felicity Volk Inaugurates Resource Centre At The Madarsa School In Biratnagar
Nov 29, 2022
Korean Embassy Provides Awards To The Winners of 2022K-Culture Online Video Contest
Nov 28, 2022
NIBL Ace Capital To Invest In H Medical & Diagnostics Private Limited
Nov 28, 2022
Ambassador Of India Naveen Srivastava Inaugurated Art Exhibition On Deities Of Nepal
Nov 28, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 34 Recoveries
Nov 28, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 21 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

MCC-Nepal Issued An Tender For The Construction Of a Transmission Line By Agencies Nov 29, 2022
Australian Ambassador Felicity Volk Inaugurates Resource Centre At The Madarsa School In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2022
World Cut 2022: Brazil Advance To Round Of 16 As Casemiro's Goal Edges Switzerland By Agencies Nov 29, 2022
Beijing Grapples With 'Zero-COVID' Unrest By Agencies Nov 29, 2022
US-Russia Nuclear Control Talks Postponed By Agencies Nov 29, 2022
Korean Embassy Provides Awards To The Winners of 2022K-Culture Online Video Contest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75