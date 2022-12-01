Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Gandaki And Hilly Regions

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Gandaki And Hilly Regions

Dec. 1, 2022, 7:31 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy at a few places in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country..

There will be partly cloudy at a few places in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 04 Positive Cases And 30 Recoveries
Nov 30, 2022
Peace Corps Associate Director Of The Office Of Global Operations Scott Beale Calls On Foreign Secretary Paudyal
Nov 30, 2022
Suresh Raj Sharma Appointed As A Member Of Independent UN’s Independent Audit Advisory Committee
Nov 30, 2022
The Royal Asiatic Society Launched The Surya P. Subedi Prize
Nov 30, 2022
9.9 Million Votes Counted Under PR Category
Nov 30, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim And Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

China Partially Lifts Lockdown In Southern City of Guangzhou After Protests By Agencies Dec 01, 2022
Melamchi’s Water To Be Distributed By December 13 By Agencies Nov 30, 2022
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin Passes Away By Agencies Nov 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 04 Positive Cases And 30 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2022
Peace Corps Associate Director Of The Office Of Global Operations Scott Beale Calls On Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2022
Suresh Raj Sharma Appointed As A Member Of Independent UN’s Independent Audit Advisory Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75