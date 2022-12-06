Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Bagmati, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

Dec. 6, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Lumbini Province, along with the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in Lumbini Province, along with the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

