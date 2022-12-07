Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Gandaki

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province along with Lumbini Province, and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province along with Lumbini Province, and mainly fair in rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.