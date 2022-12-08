Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Gandaki And Lumbini

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province. and mainly fair in the rest of the country
There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. tonight.
VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75