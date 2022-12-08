Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Gandaki And Lumbini

Dec. 8, 2022, 7:46 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province. and mainly fair in the rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. tonight.

Coca-Cola Foundation Supported TUTH To Install CREASION Oxygen Plant
Dec 08, 2022
Yomari Punhi,Udhauli And Dhanya Purnima 2022: Public holiday in Kathmandu on Sunday
Dec 08, 2022
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Chosen As Time's Person Of The Year
Dec 08, 2022
India Agrees To Remove Embankments Constructed At Nepal's Side In Mahakali River
Dec 07, 2022
Japan Hands Over Books For Japanese Study To Campus Of International Languages
Dec 07, 2022

