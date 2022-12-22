Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini, Madhesh, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

Dec. 22, 2022, 7:27 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in province 1 and fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

PROYEL: Fighting Against GBV
Dec 22, 2022
Nepal Elected member of UN Peace-building Commission
Dec 22, 2022
PM Deuba Defeated His Rival Gagan Thapa By Huge Margin In PP Elections.
Dec 21, 2022
Deuba Elected Nepali Congress PP Leader
Dec 21, 2022
Rajendra Lingden Elected RPP's PP Leader
Dec 21, 2022

