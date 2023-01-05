Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1

Jan. 5, 2023, 7:30 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the country Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

