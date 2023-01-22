COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries

Jan. 22, 2023, 4:15 p.m.

With 01 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,076.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 674 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Currently, there are 22 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation, while 23 patients are placed in home isolation and 1 is admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 4 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,034 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,020.

