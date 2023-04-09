Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

April 9, 2023, 7:53 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

