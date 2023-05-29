Weather Forecast: Like Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Karnali And Gandaki Provinces

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province .

