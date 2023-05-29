Weather Forecast: Like Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Karnali And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Like Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Karnali And Gandaki Provinces

May 29, 2023, 6:54 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province .

There will be partly cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province, along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kulman Ghising Has Warned Chinese And Indian Contractors To Break The Contract Of Hetaunda Substation
May 29, 2023
Russia Launches Massive Drone Attack Against Ukrainian Capital Of Kyiv
May 29, 2023
Erdogan Wins Turkey's Presidential Runoff
May 29, 2023
Henry Kissinger's 100th Birthday Celebration: The Nepal Connection
May 28, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
May 28, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Karnali, Koshi, Gandaki And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Precipitation Is Likely In All Over The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Madhesh And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Kulman Ghising Has Warned Chinese And Indian Contractors To Break The Contract Of Hetaunda Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2023
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat To Present The Budget Today By Agencies May 29, 2023
Russia Launches Massive Drone Attack Against Ukrainian Capital Of Kyiv By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2023
Erdogan Wins Turkey's Presidential Runoff By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2023
PM Modi Inaugurates New Parliament Building By Agencies May 28, 2023
Quarrying And Exporting Stone, Sand, Aggregate From Chure Range: Serious Homework Needed! By Shanker Man Singh May 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75