Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Karnali Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Karnali Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country .

Partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, and at one or two parts of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight

