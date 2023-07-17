NOC Reduces The Fuel Prices

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has reduced the fuel prices.

In a press meet on Sunday, Managing Director of NOC Umesh Prasad Thani informed that price of petrol decreased by Rs 6, subsequently new price in category A will be Rs 161.50, in category B it will be Rs 163 and in category C will be Rs 164.

Similarly, price of diesel and keroscene reduced by Rs 4 in each. Now, price of diesel in category A will be Rs 143.5 , in category B it will be Rs 145 and in category C new price will be Rs 146.

Likewise, price of LP gas reduced by Rs 10. Now, a lP cylinder will cost Rs 1790.

The newly fixed price will become effective after Sunday midnight.

Also, the government is going to implement the Automatic Pricing System (APS) in petroleum products effective from this midnight.

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies (MoICS) informed that the APS would be enforced in petrol, diesel and LGP cylinder