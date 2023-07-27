PM Prachanda Visited Olympic Stadium

July 27, 2023, 8:42 p.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has observed the 'Stadio Olimpico Roma' in Italian Capital, Rome, on Thursday.

PM Prachanda who is on a visit to Italy inspected the stadium where Olympic Games are played. PM Dahal had enquired about the stadium on the occasion.

The stadium has a capacity to bear 70,000 audience, it is said. PM Prachanda had observed the entrance and exit routes for players, parafit, post-game press conference room and all the sectors used in operating the stadium.

Also on the occasion, PM Prachanda observed the first Italy-won shield and jerseys of the Olympians displayed in the stadium.

Authorities of the stadium had briefed visiting PM Prachanda about the stadium and its surrounding. The stadium had come into operation since 1960 AD.

Authorities informed that games, especially football and athletics are held in the stadium. (RSS)

