Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali, Sudur Paschim, Bagmati and Kosi Provinces

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

