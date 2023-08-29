Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Hilly Regions

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Hilly Regions

Aug. 29, 2023, 7:09 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is further north from its normal position or close to Nepal, Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Startup Policy Should Be Announced And Implemented: Chandra Prasad Dhakal
Aug 29, 2023
Promoters Of Upper Tamakoshi Have Paid For Their Right Shares
Aug 28, 2023
Nepal Airlines Is Flying To Hong Kong And Delhi From Bhairahawa
Aug 28, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightings Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbnini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Aug 28, 2023
NEA Added 3,100 Circuit Kilometers Of Power Transmission Lines In Nine Years
Aug 27, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightings Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbnini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Madhesh And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati, Koshi And Suddur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati, Lumbini And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Startup Policy Should Be Announced And Implemented: Chandra Prasad Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2023
Turkey's Erdogan Will Likely Visit Russia To Discuss Grain Deal With Putin By Agencies Aug 29, 2023
US, China Agree To New Trade Dialogue By Agencies Aug 29, 2023
Promoters Of Upper Tamakoshi Have Paid For Their Right Shares By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2023
Inflation In Nepal: A New Challenge By Shanker Man Singh Aug 28, 2023
Nepal Airlines Is Flying To Hong Kong And Delhi From Bhairahawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75