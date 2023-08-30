Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi and Hilly Regions Of Bagmati Province

As axis of monsoon trough is in its normal position or close to Nepal, Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces tonight.