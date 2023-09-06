Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position western par and low pressure is building in North-west Bangladesh, There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Koshi province and hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and at a few places of rest of the country .