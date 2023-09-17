Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position close to Andhra Pradesh and low pressure existed in South east of Uttar Pradesh State of India, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and hily regions and chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places hilly regions .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Lumbini, Karnali, Gandaki and Province and hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight .