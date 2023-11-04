Nepal Army Continues Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake Affected Areas

Nepal Army Continues Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake Affected Areas

Nov. 4, 2023, 1:49 p.m.

The search and rescue team of the Nepali Army was mobilized in the affected area immediately after the 6.4 Richter scale earthquake with its epicenter at Barikot Rurula Municipality ward 1, Jajarkot district.

The Nepal Army forces deployed in Jajarkot and West Rukum continued search and rescue operations in cooperation with other security agencies and locals.

Nepal Army started rescue operaiton .jpg

Nepal Army’s forces are working to recover the bodies of the dead as well as rescue the injured and send them to the hospital. Also in Kathmandu, Surkhet and Nepalgunj a medial team with officers and medical supplies has been kept on standby for further relief work and for further treatment of the injured. The team of medical staffs and officers is ready.

Nepal Army mobilized medial teams with MI helicopter, Sky Truck in Kathmandu, Chaurzahari and Surkhet Lamidanda. Likewise, Nepal Army sent a helicopter from Kathmandu to carry out search and rescue operations in earthquake affected districts. A military team with 26 medical staffs have been mobilized in Chaurjahari.

The deployed forces have continued the search and rescue operation in cooperation with other security agencies and locals.

