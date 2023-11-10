Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali, Gandaki and Sudur Paschim Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur-Paschim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country tonight