Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Is In Hilly Region And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

Nov. 12, 2023, 8:32 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there is a Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

