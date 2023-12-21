Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair Throughout The Country

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair Throughout The Country

Dec. 21, 2023, 7:54 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Arrived For Four Day Visit To Nepal
Dec 20, 2023
British Council IELTS Prize 2023  Has Announced
Dec 20, 2023
“India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit 2023” Organized At Birgunj, Nepal
Dec 20, 2023
iJatra Held At Pragya Kunja School
Dec 20, 2023
Japan Hands Over the Turmeric Processing Center in Pyuthan
Dec 20, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Region Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki, Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy To Mainly Fair In Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Southern Plain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

A Cry From The Himalayas: Echoes Of Hope And Compromise At COP-28 By Arup Rajouria Dec 21, 2023
Prime Minister Dahal Asked Ministers To Achieve The Target By Agencies Dec 21, 2023
Israel Says It’s Nearing End Of Ground Offensive In North Gaza By Agencies Dec 21, 2023
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Arrived For Four Day Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2023
British Council IELTS Prize 2023  Has Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2023
“India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit 2023” Organized At Birgunj, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75