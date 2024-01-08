Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of The Country, Fair In The Rest

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of The Country, Fair In The Rest

Jan. 8, 2024, 7:53 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

