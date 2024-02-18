Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Tonight .