Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places of Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places of Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces

March 11, 2024, 8:20 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Gyalpo Losar 2024: Importance And Signficance For Sherpa Community
Mar 11, 2024
Basantpur-Dhungesanghu 220 kV Transmission Line Completed
Mar 11, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Urged Political Parties To Come To A Consensus On The Economic Agenda
Mar 11, 2024
Remittance Inflow Increased by 21.7 Percent: Nepal Rastra Bank
Mar 11, 2024
Deputy Chief of the Office of International Military Cooperation of Chinese Army Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma
Mar 10, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki, Lumbini,Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Lumbini,Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Gyalpo Losar 2024: Importance And Signficance For Sherpa Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2024
Basantpur-Dhungesanghu 220 kV Transmission Line Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Urged Political Parties To Come To A Consensus On The Economic Agenda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2024
Remittance Inflow Increased by 21.7 Percent: Nepal Rastra Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2024
Biden-Trump Rematch Kicks Off In Battleground State By Agencies Mar 11, 2024
Deputy Chief of the Office of International Military Cooperation of Chinese Army Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75