Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places of Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.