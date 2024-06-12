Weather Forecast: Monsoon Active In Koshi Province

Weather Forecast: Monsoon Active In Koshi Province

June 12, 2024, 6:54 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in eastern Nepal, local wind in rest of Nepal along with partial impact of low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province. and hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province. and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province. and hilly region of Bagmati Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

DoHM Begins Flood Forecasting Service
Jun 12, 2024
Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 kV Transmission line completed.
Jun 11, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs.1200 Billion Remittance In The Last 10 Months
Jun 11, 2024
UN Security Council Adopts Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire
Jun 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki
Jun 11, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Koshi And Hily Regions of Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur at Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur at Few Places Of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur at Few Places Of Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

IFAD/MOICS’ RERP-SAMRIDDHI : Success of Three Returnee Migrants-Operated Cooperatives By Keshab Poudel Jun 12, 2024
DoHM Begins Flood Forecasting Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2024
Blinken Urges Netanyahu, Opposition Leaders To Agree To Gaza Ceasefire By Agencies Jun 12, 2024
Putin To Visit North Korea By Agencies Jun 12, 2024
Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 kV Transmission line completed. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs.1200 Billion Remittance In The Last 10 Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75