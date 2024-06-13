Kathmandu Valley Has To Wait Few More Days For Monsoon Shower

It will take a few days for the monsoon to enter the Kathmandu Valley. Currently there is an influence of the monsoon system in the eastern part of the country and the local and western winds as well as low pressure system formed around Bihar in remaining part of the country.

Meteorologist at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology Sanjeev Adhikari said there slim chances of rain in the Kathmandu Valley today.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius. The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country including Sudurpaschim, Karnali and Koshi provinces and fair in the rest of the country.

Light rain is also taking place at one or two places of Koshi province. The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and mainly fair in the rest of the country this afternoon.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi and Gandaki provinces and partly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of Koshi and Gandaki provinces. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.