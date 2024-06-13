Secretary General of SAARC calls on the President of Sri Lanka

Secretary General of SAARC calls on the President of Sri Lanka

June 13, 2024, 8:09 a.m.

The Secretary General of SAARC, Ambassador Golam Sarwar paid a courtesy call on Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka at the President Secretariat in Colombo on 12 June 2024. As part of his ongoing visit to the member states, the Secretary General of SAARC is currently on an introductory consultations visit to Sri Lanka.

President Wickremesinghe welcomed Ambassador Sarwar and congratulated him on assuming charge as the fifteenth Secretary General of SAARC.

Secretary General Sarwar expressed appreciation for Sri Lanka's persistent support of the SAARC process since its establishment in December 1985. Furthermore, he conveyed confidence in receiving continued support and guidance from Sri Lanka to further strengthen the SAARC process.

The Secretary General apprised the President of Sri Lanka about current activities of SAARC and its challenges and sought Sri Lanka’s support in re-energising the SAARC process. In briefing on the recent development of holding the Governing Board Meetings of all the SAARC Regional Centers and Specialized Bodies, which lead to the holding of Programming Committee meeting at the SAARC Secretariat in March of this year, Secretary General Sarwar expressed his hopes to convene higher level meetings of the Chartered Bodies in consultations with the SAARC Chair Nepal at the earliest possible.

President Wickremesinghe appreciated the initiatives of SAARC Secretary General and requested him to consider taking further steps to revitalize the SAARC process given the prevailing situation emphasizing that SAARC embodies the hopes and aspirations of its peoples and countries in the region for prosperity.

Upon the Secretary General's request, the President of Sri Lanka has graciously agreed to allocate a permanent venue to the SAARC Cultural Centre in Colombo that aligns with the provisions outlined in the Headquarters Agreement signed between the Centre and Sri Lanka. President Wickremesinghe reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to SAARC and to extend every possible support to materialize the goals of SAARC to achieve a sustainable and integrated development in the region through cooperation under the SAARC process.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FNCCI President Calls for foreign investment to realize social justice
Jun 13, 2024
NEA Launched Its Own State-of-the-art International Data Center
Jun 13, 2024
Kathmandu Valley Has To Wait Few More Days For Monsoon Shower
Jun 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati,Gandaki And Koshi Provinces
Jun 13, 2024
DoHM Begins Flood Forecasting Service
Jun 12, 2024

More on National

IFAD/MOICS’ RERP-SAMRIDDHI : Success of Three Returnee Migrants-Operated Cooperatives By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 10 hours ago
IFAD And IOM Celebrated The Vital Contributions Of Migration In Supporting Nepali Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
PM Prachanda Attended The Swearing-in Ceremony Of Indian PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
BEEN And LMC Sign MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
Chief Justice Shrestha Addressed International Conference In Dhaka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
India Built High Impact Community Development Project In Nawalparasi (East), Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

FNCCI President Calls for foreign investment to realize social justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2024
NEA Launched Its Own State-of-the-art International Data Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2024
Kathmandu Valley Has To Wait Few More Days For Monsoon Shower By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2024
G7 leaders to discuss using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine: US By Agencies Jun 13, 2024
US Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady By Agencies Jun 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati,Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75