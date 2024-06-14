G7 Leaders Agree On Loan To Ukraine Worth 50 Billion Dollars

G7 Leaders Agree On Loan To Ukraine Worth 50 Billion Dollars

June 14, 2024, 7:32 a.m.

The leaders of the Group of Seven nations share the belief that their allies in Ukraine need more support for weapons and to rebuild. They have agreed to provide a loan worth 50 billion dollars using interest from frozen Russian assets.

The leaders welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to their annual summit on Thursday in the southern Italian region of Puglia. This is the second G7 gathering that Zelenskyy has held in-person meetings with his counterparts.

The G7 leaders have been debating how to use an estimated 300 billion dollars in Russian funds held mostly in European banks. They plan to provide a loan to Ukraine that would be repaid using the interest on those assets.

Senior US officials say the money will continue to be held until the Russians pay for the damage they caused -- even after any ceasefire. Analysts at the World Bank put the cost of reconstruction over the next decade at more than 480 billion dollars.

"This is a very strong commitment, which gives the people of Ukraine the courage to do what is now necessary to defend their independence and their sovereignty," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Russian officials criticized the move, saying that taking income from their assets would be illegal. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said buoying the Kyiv regime with someone else's money threatens to "unbalance the financial system" and "create disastrous crises."

Russian leaders have shown no sign of letting up in their fight. They have doubled their annual spending on defense.

Agencies

Nineteen Percent Nepalis Suffer From Blood Pressure : Living Standards Survey-IV
Jun 14, 2024
Melamchi Water Supply Likely To Be Stopped From Saturday
Jun 14, 2024
G7 leaders to discuss using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine: US
Jun 13, 2024
US Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady
Jun 13, 2024
Blinken Urges Netanyahu, Opposition Leaders To Agree To Gaza Ceasefire
Jun 12, 2024

More on International

G7 leaders to discuss using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine: US By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
US Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
Blinken Urges Netanyahu, Opposition Leaders To Agree To Gaza Ceasefire By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
Putin To Visit North Korea By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
Russia Thanks China For Staying Away From Ukraine Peace Summit By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago
UN Security Council Adopts Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

400 KV TRANSMISSION LINE: A Historic Milestone By Keshab Poudel Jun 14, 2024
Nineteen Percent Nepalis Suffer From Blood Pressure : Living Standards Survey-IV By Agencies Jun 14, 2024
Melamchi Water Supply Likely To Be Stopped From Saturday By Agencies Jun 14, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madhesh Provinces With Light To Moderate Rain At Few Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2024
FNCCI President Calls for foreign investment to realize social justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2024
Secretary General of SAARC calls on the President of Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75