Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Koshi Gandaki, Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Madhesh And Bagmai

With the impact of monsoon in eastern Nepal, local wind and westerly disturbance in rest of Nepal along with partial impact of low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki and generally clear in the remaining areas.

There will be partly cloudy Bagmati Province, Madhes Province including Lumbini Province, Gandaki Province and hilly areas of Koshi Province and the weather will be generally clear in the remaining areas tonight .