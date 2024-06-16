Zelenskyy Stresses Significance Of Participants At Peace Summit

June 16, 2024, 8 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the significance of a range of countries that have gathered at an international conference to discuss bringing peace to his country.

The summit to discuss a peace plan put forth by Ukraine began on Saturday in the Swiss city of Burgenstock. Delegates from about 100 countries and international organizations are taking part.

National leaders attending the forum include Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy said, "We have managed to avoid one of the most terrible things, namely, the division of the world into opposing blocs."

The participants include nations from what is collectively known as the Global South and have ties with Moscow, but Russia is not taking part.

President Zelenskyy said Ukraine will cooperate with countries attending the summit to compile an action plan that will be communicated to Russian representatives.

He expressed his hope to "fix the real end of the war" at the second peace summit.

US Vice President Harris mentioned the proposal put forward on Friday by Russian President Vladimir Putin, including his conditions to start peace talks.

Harris said, "He is not calling for negotiations, he is calling for surrender."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said serious negotiations will require "difficult compromise" and that Russia's participation in a credible process is necessary to achieve peace.

