Australia, China Hold Fence-mending Talks

Australia, China Hold Fence-mending Talks

June 18, 2024, 8:02 a.m.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese Premier Li Qiang met Monday in Canberra and agreed to stabilize ties through dialogue in fields such as security.

The two countries signed five memorandums of understanding to strengthen cooperation in areas including trade and climate change. They agreed to hold talks again next year.

Albanese said one "very practical" measure discussed was improving military communication to avoid altercations. The two countries' armed forces have faced off several times in recent years. Last month, the Australian military said one of its navy helicopters had "an unsafe and unprofessional interaction" with a Chinese fighter jet.

In the economic field, Albanese hailed China's abolition of steep tariffs on his country's products.

China lifted what it called anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine in March and canceled a ban on five Australian beef exporters last month.

Utilizing "panda diplomacy," Li said China will newly lend two of the cuddly bears to Australia. Beijing is believed to be trying to improve ties with Canberra to keep its ally Washington in check.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FAO And AFU Signed MoU To Strengthen Agriculture Research And Development
Jun 18, 2024
President Paudel Held Official Meeting With German President Dr. Steinmeier
Jun 18, 2024
WB Senior MD Trotsenberg Calls On Finance Minister Pun
Jun 18, 2024
The Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka reaffirms Sri Lanka's unwavering commitment to SAARC
Jun 18, 2024
WB's Senior MD Trotsenburg Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda
Jun 18, 2024

More on International

Putin Set To Meet With Kim By Agencies 14 hours, 55 minutes ago
Delegates To Ukraine Peace Summit Adopt Joint Communique By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Zelenskyy Stresses Significance Of Participants At Peace Summit By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
G7 Leaders Adopt Joint Communique By Agencies 3 days, 14 hours ago
G7 Leaders Agree On Loan To Ukraine Worth 50 Billion Dollars By Agencies 4 days, 15 hours ago
G7 leaders to discuss using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine: US By Agencies 5 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

FROM STATEHOOD TO REGIONHOOD: Expediting Nepal-Bangladesh Power Trade By Prabal Adhikari Jun 18, 2024
FAO And AFU Signed MoU To Strengthen Agriculture Research And Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024
President Paudel Held Official Meeting With German President Dr. Steinmeier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024
WB Senior MD Trotsenberg Calls On Finance Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024
The Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka reaffirms Sri Lanka's unwavering commitment to SAARC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024
WB's Senior MD Trotsenburg Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75