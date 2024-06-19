Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi Province

With the impact of monsoon in eastern Nepal, local wind and westerly disturbance in rest of Nepal along with partial impact of low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Madhesh, Koshi Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Madhesh, Bagmati \ and Gandaki Province and heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province at a few places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country .tonight.