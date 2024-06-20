World Bank Announces New Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, And Sri Lanka

David Sislenis the World Bank’s newCountry Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, effective July 1, 2024.

Sislen succeeds Faris Hadad-Zervos, who will be taking on a new World Bank assignment. Sislen, a dual national of the US and Italy, joined the Bank in 2001 as an Economist in the Urban Cluster Unit and has since held various operational and managerial positions in different regions. His most recent assignment is as Practice Manager for Urban, Disaster Risk Management, and Land in the Latin America and Caribbean Region, based in Washington DC.

“I am looking forward to my new role and meeting with all our stakeholders and partners soon,” said Sislen. “My key priority will be to lead the strategic dialogue to shape and implement operational engagements in line with the Bank’s focus on speed, scale, and impact, working closely with the government, development partners, and diverse stakeholders.”

Sislen will oversee the World Bank portfolio in Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lankaof around $4.8 billion.