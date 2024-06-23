Nepal Can Achieve 7 Percent In GDP Growth: Finance Secretary Marasini

June 23, 2024, 4:37 p.m.

Finance Secretary Madhukumar Marasini has said that the economic growth rate can be increased to 7 percent. He made this claim while speaking at a discussion program on the management of risky assets in the Nepali banking sector organized by the Nepal Economic Journalists Association (NAFIZ) on Sunday.

Marasini said, "Since the economy is improving recently, the economic growth rate can be increased to 7 percent. “We have only set a target of 6 percent, and an environment is being created where we can achieve more than that."

He said that now the economy is moving in the right direction and economic activity has become a situation to increase. However, he said that it is necessary to improve the current commentary in order to speed it up and improve the economy.

Finance Secretary Marasini said, "the current comment should be changed, the economy will also run on confidence." There may be a situation where you have to do business even by looking at your face. Banker friends should also think about this matter.

Similarly, he shared his experience of seeing Bank's auction notices in the newspapers and feeling sad recently. He said that to solve this problem, we should move forward through the cooperation of everyone.

He opined that in terms of per capita income, Nepal is a bit behind in Asia, but ahead of other countries in terms of financial stability and basic indicators. Marasini said that most of the people believe in the monetary policy rather than the budget, which has added to the worries and challenges.

