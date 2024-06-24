Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places OfMadhesh, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

June 24, 2024, 7:41 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Madhes Province Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madhes Provinc, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

220 kV Substation In Barhabise Completed
Jun 24, 2024
Nepal Can Achieve 7 Percent In GDP Growth: Finance Secretary Marasini
Jun 23, 2024
Dr. Ram Prasad Dhital Appointed As Chairperson of Electricity Regulatory Commission
Jun 23, 2024
Pokhara: The Tourist Heart of Nepal and the Rise of the hotel's like Raniban Retreat
Jun 23, 2024
Ambassador Oli Presents Letters Of Credence
Jun 23, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh and Lumbini, Heavy Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley Is Likely To See More Rain From Today As Monsoon Is Likely To Enter Bagmati Province By Agencies 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

IFAD/MoICS/SAMRIDDHI Empowering Communities Through Financial Inclusion By Keshab Poudel Jun 24, 2024
220 kV Substation In Barhabise Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2024
Four Killed In Ukraine Missile Attack On Crimea, Russia Says By Agencies Jun 24, 2024
Nepal Can Achieve 7 Percent In GDP Growth: Finance Secretary Marasini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2024
Do Not Talk Too Much Negatively About Nepal!-Success Or Failure Of Nepal: Is It An Economic Problem? - By Shanker Man Singh Jun 23, 2024
Dr. Ram Prasad Dhital Appointed As Chairperson of Electricity Regulatory Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75