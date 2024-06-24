Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places OfMadhesh, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Madhes Province Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madhes Provinc, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.