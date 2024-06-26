Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places of Madhesh,Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Mostly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be mostly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and at some places of Gandaki Province and lumbini Province and at a few of Karnali Province ,Sudur Paschim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province tonight.