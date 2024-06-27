Weather Forecast: Chances of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places of Koshi, Gandaki, Madhes, Lumbini, Karnali And Surdur Paschim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Chances of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places of Koshi, Gandaki, Madhes, Lumbini, Karnali And Surdur Paschim Provinces

June 27, 2024, 7:49 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madesh Province and Bagmati Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and at some places of Gandaki Province and lumbini Province and at a few of Karnali Province ,Sudur Paschim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And China Are Closer To Sign BRI Implementation Plan
Jun 27, 2024
Chandra Dhakal, FNCCI President, Urged The OPEC Fund For More Investment In Nepal
Jun 27, 2024
Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu organizes Essay And Speech Competition
Jun 27, 2024
Monsoon Wreak Havoc 14 Die, Two Missing, Dozens Houses Burried
Jun 27, 2024
Global IME Bank to borrow $20.5 Million From OPEC Fund To Spend On Small Businesses
Jun 27, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places of Madhesh,Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely At Some Places Of Madhesh, Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places OfMadhesh, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh and Lumbini, Heavy Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal And China Are Closer To Sign BRI Implementation Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Chandra Dhakal, FNCCI President, Urged The OPEC Fund For More Investment In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu organizes Essay And Speech Competition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Monsoon Wreak Havoc 14 Die, Two Missing, Dozens Houses Burried By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Global IME Bank to borrow $20.5 Million From OPEC Fund To Spend On Small Businesses By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Biden And Trump Get Ready For First Debate Of 2024 Election By Agencies Jun 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75