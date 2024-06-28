Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu

June 28, 2024, 7:18 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of Bagmati Province rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

Foreign Minister Shrestha Directed Nepalese Ambassador To Give Economic Diplomacy A Top Priority
Jun 28, 2024
Maithili International Film Festival Held In Janakpurdham
Jun 28, 2024
SEE Results Out; 47.86% Students Pass
Jun 27, 2024
Nepal And China Are Closer To Sign BRI Implementation Plan
Jun 27, 2024
Chandra Dhakal, FNCCI President, Urged The OPEC Fund For More Investment In Nepal
Jun 27, 2024

