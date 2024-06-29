Israeli Forces Push Toward Border With Lebanon

Israeli Forces Push Toward Border With Lebanon

June 29, 2024, 8:51 a.m.

Israeli media reported on Friday that Israeli forces are heading toward the Lebanon border. They have been trading fire with Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.

Israeli military officials say they attacked a Hezbollah facility in southern Lebanon on Friday as part of their ongoing battle against the Shia militant group. Local media say Israeli troops are amassing in Israel's north, raising concerns of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

US media outlet Axios says the Biden administration may resume sending bombs to Israel, part of a shipment that had been put on hold. Israeli officials say they need the weapons to prepare for the possibility that the fighting escalates into an "all out war."

Another outlet, Politico, says US intelligence agents are also concerned about that outcome. They say a large-scale conflict could break out in the next few weeks if Israel and Hamas fail to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Agencies

Debate-watchers In Both Camps Disappointed On Quality Of Debate
Jun 29, 2024
UN Security Council members Express Concerns Over New Russia-North Korea Treaty
Jun 29, 2024
Iranian Voters Cast Ballots In Presidential Election On Friday
Jun 28, 2024
Biden And Trump Get Ready For First Debate Of 2024 Election
Jun 27, 2024
House Endorses Budget Of Fiscal Year 2024/25
Jun 26, 2024

More on International

Nepalese Embassy In Thailand Hosted A Nepal's Tourism Promotion in Bangkok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 13 minutes ago
Debate-watchers In Both Camps Disappointed On Quality Of Debate By Agencies 17 hours, 23 minutes ago
UN Security Council members Express Concerns Over New Russia-North Korea Treaty By Agencies 17 hours, 54 minutes ago
Iranian Voters Cast Ballots In Presidential Election On Friday By Agencies 1 day, 19 hours ago
Biden And Trump Get Ready For First Debate Of 2024 Election By Agencies 2 days, 18 hours ago
Japan's Emperor, Empress Attend State Banquet In UK By Agencies 3 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Presidents Nepal And Brazil To Address Global Coalition For Social Justice Inaugural Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2024
Japanese Government Provides Support To Improve Water Supply Project In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2024
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2024
Foreign Minister Shrestha Directed Nepalese Ambassador To Give Economic Diplomacy A Top Priority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2024
Maithili International Film Festival Held In Janakpurdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75