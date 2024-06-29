Israeli Forces Push Toward Border With Lebanon

Israeli media reported on Friday that Israeli forces are heading toward the Lebanon border. They have been trading fire with Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.

Israeli military officials say they attacked a Hezbollah facility in southern Lebanon on Friday as part of their ongoing battle against the Shia militant group. Local media say Israeli troops are amassing in Israel's north, raising concerns of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

US media outlet Axios says the Biden administration may resume sending bombs to Israel, part of a shipment that had been put on hold. Israeli officials say they need the weapons to prepare for the possibility that the fighting escalates into an "all out war."

Another outlet, Politico, says US intelligence agents are also concerned about that outcome. They say a large-scale conflict could break out in the next few weeks if Israel and Hamas fail to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.