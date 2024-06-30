India wins Men's T-20 WC defeating South Africa

India won T-20 World Cup 2024 in the final match against South Africa played in Barbados.

India scored 176-7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli scored 76 runs, Axar Patel scored 47 runs for India.

South Africa could score 169 runs losing 8 wickets in 20 overs. For South Africa, Heinrich Klaasen hit 52 run in 27 balls.

Player of the match is awarded to Virat Kohli and player of the series is awarded to Jasprit Bumarah