More Than 10 Persons Died And Dozen Missing In Last Two Days

More than 10 persons died and a dozen went missing in the wake of continuous rainfall since last night. The rainfall has also caused water levels to rise in the Bagmati, Bishnumati, Dhobikhola, Hanumante, and other rivers in the Kathmandu Valley.

In Tanahu District, the landslide buried three persons. The body of a woman who was buried in a landslide on Saturday in Kaure Shuklagandaki Municipality-7 has been recovered. The search for the two others believed to have been buried in the same incident is underway. Similarly, the landslides also buried 3 persons in Syangja and 3 are missing. Likewise, three were killed in Dolkha district. In Kavre district, two killed and two missing.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) issued a special bulletin on Friday, advising people to remain vigilant amidst heavy rainfall expected in 31 locations across Lumbini, Gandaki, and Bagmati provinces, and light to moderate precipitation across the country.

Due to rainfall since Saturday night, flow in the Narayani and Saptakoshi rivers has increased, the Department reported.

Shanti Kandel, senior meteorologist at the Meteorological Forecasting Division under the DHM, mentioned that heavy rainfall had been occurring throughout the country except in Koshi and Sudhurpaschim Provinces.

With the low-pressure trough expected to linger near Nepal’s southern border in the coming days, and the monsoon likely to intensify further, the DHM has cautioned the public about potential landslides, debris flows, and urban and Tarai flooding.

Additionally, the DHM has advised everyone to stay informed with weather updates through three-day weather bulletins issued by the division.

The DHM has forecast that water levels in the Bagmati, Narayani, Kaligandaki, Marsyangdi, Babai, West Rapti, Mahakali, West Seti, and their tributaries would remain near the alert level on Saturday and Sunday, urging caution to residents.

Kumal Gau in Palpa received the heaviest rainfall in the last 24 hours until 6:45 pm on Saturday, measuring 404 mm.

Similarly, Syangja received 303 mm, Dang 263 mm, Arghakhachi 217 mm, Parsa 197 mm, Lamjung 170 mm, Kirtipur 150 mm, and Dhap Dam in Kathmandu received 153 mm during this period. The DHM considers rainfall above 100 mm within 24 hours as heavy rainfall.

Koshi Barrage’s 39 Gates Opened, Urge To Be Alert

As the water level in the Saptakoshi river continues to rise due to rain, it has been requested to be vigilant.

Naveen Krishna Bhandari, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sunsari informed that while measuring the water flow this evening, the water flow through the Koshi barrage was 3,3860 cusecs per second.

Now 39 gates of the barrage have been opened. The flow of water is constantly increasing here. According to the measurement at 4 o'clock in the morning, the flow of water was 124 thousand 465 cusecs, 244 thousand 244 thousand cusecs at 1 pm and 282 thousand 680 cusecs per second at 5 pm.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhandari said security surveillance has been increased at Koshi Barrage after the continuous flow and level of water.