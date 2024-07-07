Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur Many Parts Of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur Many Parts Of Nepal

July 7, 2024, 7:49 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces with trough close to Southern Nepal , ,there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the all provinces. chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Madhesh Province. Chances of extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Madesh Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces . chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Sudur-Paschim Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

