Weather Forecast: Moderate To Light Rainfall Is Likely In Some Places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Madhesh Provinces

July 10, 2024, 7:31 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at few places of Koshi province, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Bagmati Province. Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province and Madesh Province

There will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

