Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand Pledge Continued

Leaders of Japan and three other countries from the Indo-Pacific region have met with Ukraine's president and confirmed their cooperation in providing continued support.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and the leaders of South Korea, Australia and New Zealand met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Thursday.

The four countries were invited to the NATO summit as the alliance's partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Zelenskyy spoke with the four nations at the beginning of the talks, expressing gratitude for their assistance. He underscored the importance of further support.

Kishida conveyed Japan's intention to keep providing strong support. He referred to an agreement signed with Zelenskyy last month saying Japan will continue providing security and defense assistance and cooperation.

The leaders of the four Indo-Pacific countries also met with US President Joe Biden. The White House says they discussed "increasing connectivity between Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security."

The five leaders expressed grave concerns over military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. They agreed to work together at the level of foreign ministers and other officials.

The leaders of the four countries condemned military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

They issued a joint statement calling on North Korea to immediately halt all activities that violate UN Security Council resolutions.