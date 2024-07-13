PM Prachanda’s Vote Of Confidence Motion Defeated In Voting

After playing against each other with two largest parties in the House of Representatives, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ ran the country for the 19 months as prime minister of Nepal.

Following the agreement reached between two major parties to form the coalition, Prachadna failed to garner a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday.

In the past he survived four consecutive floor tests since assuming the high office on December 25, 2022, Prime Minister Prachanda lost the trust vote on his fifth attempt and his tenure ended in 18 months.

During a special session of the House of Representatives on Friday, Prime Minister Prachanda tabled a confidence motion.

Announcing the results of the voice vote on the proposal, Speaker Devraj Ghimire said that 63 votes went in favour of the proposal.

He declared that the Prime Minister’s proposal for a vote of confidence in the HoR was unsuccessful, as he failed to secure 138 votes required to pass the trust motion.

A total of 258 lawmakers were present in the special session of the 275-member Lower House during the voting.

Out of 258 lawmakers presented, 194 lawmakers voted against him while one member remained neutral thereby leading to Prime Minister Prachanda’s loss to the trust vote, the Speaker announced.

The Prime Minister received 32 votes from the CPN (Maoist Centre), 21 from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and 10 votes from the CPN (Unified Socialist) while other parties voted against him.

Nepali Congress has 88 members while the CPN UML has 79 members, and both parties voted against him.

Prime Minister Prachanda opted for a floor test for the fifth time after the CPN-UML, the largest coalition partner, withdrew its support from the government on July 3.

On July 1, Nepali Congress and CPN-UML agreed to form a new government under CPN-UML’s chairman KP Sharma Oli.

Tabling the confidence motion, Prime Minister Prachanda presented a list of achievements before the House ahead of the voting process began.

He also mentioned how, why and where the two big parties inked the agreement. He also expressed concerns about potential regression and autocracy when the Nepali Congress and the CPN (UML) joined hands.