Spain Defeats England 2-1 To Win Euro 2024 Final

July 15, 2024, 10:39 a.m.

Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal both scored as Spain claimed its record fourth tournament title.Champions of Europe once again.

Spain defeated England 2-1 on Sunday in Berlin to claim the European Championship. The result was its fourth tournament victory, breaking a tie with Germany for the most in history.

The difference-making goal came in the 86th minute as Mikel Oyarzabal tapped home a cross into the box from Marc Cucurella. England had a chance to equalize minutes later on close headers by Declan Rice and Marc Guehi, but both were blocked.

Spain controlled most of the first half but failed to break through. That changed almost immediately into the second.

Just two minutes after halftime, Spanish forward Lamine Yamal received the ball on the right flank. He attacked the middle of the field and led a perfect pass to Nico Williams streaking up the left side of the penalty box. Williams one-timed the shot into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

England evened the score in the 73rd minute. Bukayo Saka, moving down the right side, found Jude Bellingham in the middle of the penalty box. Bellingham passed the ball back just outside the box to a streaking Cole Palmer, who drilled a long-range shot into the back of the net for the equalizer.

But in the end, it wasn’t enough.

"I’m euphoric. I’m really happy. We deserved it,” Williams said after the game. “Our parents, the fans, everyone who has been supporting us every day. And here we are, European champions. I’m so happy and wish we can keep going and go for the World Cup."

Agencies

