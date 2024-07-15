Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rate Like To Occur In Some Parts Of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rate Like To Occur In Some Parts Of Nepal

July 15, 2024, 7:56 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces . Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Startup Network (Nepal) Celebrates 2nd Anniversary
Jul 15, 2024
No Uusing Nepal Against India But Important To Address Pending Issues: UML Leader Rajan Bhattarai
Jul 15, 2024
Nepal Should Take Advantage Of IT Sector: Chandra Prasad Dhakal
Jul 14, 2024
US Secret Service Says Trump Is Safe, Reports Say The Suspected Shooter Is Dead
Jul 14, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Koshi And Gandaki
Jul 14, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Madhesh,Bagmati, Lumbini And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder And Lightening To Occur Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate To Light Rainfall Is Likely In Some Places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh,Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Argentina Wins The 2024 Copa América Title Over Colombia With A Late Goal By Agencies Jul 15, 2024
Spain Defeats England 2-1 To Win Euro 2024 Final By Agencies Jul 15, 2024
The Startup Network (Nepal) Celebrates 2nd Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2024
NOU Opens To All: Dr. Shilu Manandhar Bajracharya, Vice Chancellor By Keshab Poudel Jul 15, 2024
No Uusing Nepal Against India But Important To Address Pending Issues: UML Leader Rajan Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2024
India Is Sending Equipment To Search Missing Bus Passengers In Chitwan By Agencies Jul 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75